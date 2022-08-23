Wildfire Preparedness Could Still Be Better Here

Craig Griesbach is now in his sixth week of the county’s newly-created job, which is Director of Emergency Services. And, appearing on KNCO’s “On the Town” recently, the former county building director says it might surprise people how many residents are still not prepared, after years of escalating wildfire dangers…

Meanwhile, Griesbach says not only has there been progress in creating and expanding shaded fuel breaks, but such projects tend to be more environmentally responsible, compared to timber clear-cutting…

Griesbach says more grant money continues to be sought. And officials say the county’s proposed half-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot would also be another revenue source. Griesbach says the general fund budget for the local office of emergency services is around two-million dollars and is devoted mainly to planning, preparation, mitigation, and recovery.