Wildfire Preparedness Events For Nevada City

Two wildfire preparedness events are ahead this month for Nevada City residents. And the first one is more casual and is being held this (Thurs.) evening at Seamans Lodge in Pioneer Park. It features food, music, a short presentation, and games. Community Risk Reduction Officer, Evan McLenithan, says it kicks off the two-year Neighbors to Neighbors grant partnership with California Volunteers, which is based in the governor’s office…

That starts at six this evening. McLenithan says the second event is a week later, on the 20th. It’s a workshop for the Nevada City specific Community Wildfire Protection Plan. He says public involvement is crucial in the process, to pinpoint risk reduction possibilities, using the most up-to-date scientific knowledge…

That’s also at Seamans Lodge at 6pm.