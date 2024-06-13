< Back to All News

Wildfire Preparedness Events For Nevada City

Posted: Jun. 13, 2024 12:01 AM PDT

Two wildfire preparedness events are ahead this month for Nevada City residents. And the first one is more casual and is being held this (Thurs.) evening at Seamans Lodge in Pioneer Park. It features food, music, a short presentation, and games. Community Risk Reduction Officer, Evan McLenithan, says it kicks off the two-year Neighbors to Neighbors grant partnership with California Volunteers, which is based in the governor’s office…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

That starts at six this evening. McLenithan says the second event is a week later, on the 20th. It’s a workshop for the Nevada City specific Community Wildfire Protection Plan. He says public involvement is crucial in the process, to pinpoint risk reduction possibilities, using the most up-to-date scientific knowledge…

click to listen to Evan McLenithan

That’s also at Seamans Lodge at 6pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha