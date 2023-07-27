< Back to All News

Wildfire Prevention Cheaper Than Remediation

Posted: Jul. 27, 2023 12:26 AM PDT

It’s a stark contrast between bringing back a forest devastated by a wildfire and taking action to establish a healthy watershed before disaster strikes. And the Nevada Irrigation District says prime examples are a comparison between their work to remediate the destruction caused by the River Fire, which occurred two years ago, and projects to thin trees and reduce fuels around Scotts Flat Reservoir. Environmental Resources Administrator, Neysa King, says NID recently hosted members of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy and aides of local state legislative representatives. And she says prevention is also more cost-effective. Their River Fire remediation will cost 47-hundred dollars an acre versus 25-hundred-dollars for their Scotts Flat prevention work…

click to listen to Neysa King

Meanwhile, King says there are already signs of recovery where the 150 acres were scorched by the River Fire, that began at the Bear River Campground in Placer County. There were more sightings of green underbrush and small oak trees, although the 500 acres of treatment at Scotts Flat is much more impressive…

click to listen to Neysa King

King says she hopes the tour will bring more help from the State Capitol.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha