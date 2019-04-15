Wildfire Prevention Speaker Series Continues Tonight

The third in a four-part Wildfire Prevention Speaker Series is happening this evening inside the Nevada County Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center. Office of Emergency Services administrative analyst, Jenn Tamo, says the topic will be Situational Awareness. She says that refers to paying attention to everything around you…

click to listen to Jenn Tamo

Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettit, who is now also overseeing the OES, and FREED Executive Director Ana Acton, will cover the basics of preparedness. Tamo says you should also have some awareness of people who live near you…

click to listen to Jenn Tamo

Attendees will also learn more about Code Red emergency alerts and how their escape plan can be adapted, based on the time of day, location, recent life changes, and access and functional needs. Tamo says there’s also no “one size fits all” plan, and residents are invited to craft something for themselves or refresh an existing strategy for their family. The Wildfire Prevention Speaker Series is from 6 to 7:30 this evening at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors chambers inside the Rood Center.