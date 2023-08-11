< Back to All News

Wildfire Protection Plan Survey Deadline Near

Posted: Aug. 11, 2023 12:54 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services has had a strong presence at the KNCO Gazebo for this year’s Fair. And officials indicate response could be better, regarding their Wildfire Protection Plan survey. It was launched in June and time is running out if you want to participate. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says about two-thousand surveys have been returned, or about two-percent of the county’s population…

The county is updating its overall plan. Part of the survey asks respondents to rank their most high-value resources and assets to be protected from a wildfire. Also, what they think the county’s wildfire risk is, along with the providing the top three most effective ways to reduce that risk…

Other features of the survey ask respondents to rank their home or property’s defensible space and their biggest personal challenge in lowering wildfire risk. And the last section asks questions related to evacuation behavior. The deadline to return a survey is August 31st.

