Wildfire Scorches Over 500 Acres Emigrant Gap

At least 500 acres has now gone up in smoke from a wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap, that began Labor Day afternoon. Tahoe National Forest Public Information Officer Kelly Pevlica says the origin of the blaze, called the North Fire, is unknown. But it was called in from the North Fork campground…

click to listen to Kelly Pevlica

Pevlica says containment is only 10-percent…

click to listen to Kelly Pevlica

No structures have been damaged, so far. Evacuations of several campgrounds, plus a number of homes, remain in place and the Emigrant and Yuba Gap exits are closed on Interstate 80. There are also a number of road and trail closures in the area.