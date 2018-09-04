< Back to All News

Wildfire Scorches Over 500 Acres Emigrant Gap

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 12:13 PM PDT

At least 500 acres has now gone up in smoke from a wildfire in the Tahoe National Forest near Emigrant Gap, that began Labor Day afternoon. Tahoe National Forest Public Information Officer Kelly Pevlica says the origin of the blaze, called the North Fire, is unknown. But it was called in from the North Fork campground…

click to listen to Kelly Pevlica

Pevlica says containment is only 10-percent…

click to listen to Kelly Pevlica

No structures have been damaged, so far. Evacuations of several campgrounds, plus a number of homes, remain in place and the Emigrant and Yuba Gap exits are closed on Interstate 80. There are also a number of road and trail closures in the area.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha