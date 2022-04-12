< Back to All News

Wildfire Suppression Bill Gets Supervisors Support

Posted: Apr. 12, 2022 2:40 PM PDT

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors have approved a letter of support for a wildfire suppression bill. The House resolution is co-authored by Congressmen Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock. It applies to National Forest lands. It would require, among other things, that the Forest Service to extinguish any blaze no later than 24 hours after it’s detected. That also includes any prescribed fire that exceeds the authorized acreage. Supervisor Dan Miller, who initiated the support, says prescribed burns are becoming increasingly impractical due to insufficient thinning…

click to listen to Dan Miller

Supervisor Heidi Hall was the only “no” vote. She says the measure is too broad and too vague, among other concerns. She also referred to a letter indicating opposition by a number of forest scientists and fire agencies…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

There have been a number of wildfires in the last couple of years that critics say would never have as destructive if they had been attacked right away. The most notorious recent example cited at the Board meeting was last year’s Tamarack Fire near Markleeville. It started as a single tree and was monitored by not suppressed for 13 days before it suddenly grew to over 68-thousand acres.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha