Wildfire Threat Remains Low So Far

May can be a hot month and accelerate the wildfire season. But two straight years of heavy snow during the late winter and spring months have once again dampened concerns, at least so far. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer, Mary Eldridge, says there’s been no serious heat yet. But conditions can change in a hurry in the lower elevations of the foothills, including Western Nevada County…

And Eldridge says even though wet winters also mean more vegetation fuels, moisture levels remain high. But the type of vegetation can also impact conditions…

Eldridge also mentions that there are more kinds of topography in the foothills, with more micro-climates, creating a varied threat. She says that’s why fuel break projects, like Ponderosa West, are so important.