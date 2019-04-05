Wildfire Training Drill In Lake of the Pines

The official name is “Wildland Urban Interface Drill”. And as we get closer to wildfire season, another one is planned Sunday, this time in Lake of the Pines. Cal Fire says the drills train firefighters on structure defense tactics. That includes home preparation, hose deployment, and crew life safety measures. Mary Eldridge, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says residents are also encouraged to participate…

Eldridge says the drill will mirror a real wildfire event. And the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is also conducting a test of the Code Red alert system…

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol will also be participating, with mock road closures, evacuations, and other special training. And after the drill, the local Firewise Community will host a barbecue, where residents can meet with firefighters and also hear a final briefing about Lake of the Pines preparedness. Another drill is planned in May for the Cement Hill area of Nevada City.