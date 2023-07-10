Wildfires Heighten Cone Crop Survey Importance

The annual cone crop survey, to help in reforesting California, is underway. And Cal Fire and the California Department of Forestry have now launched a new joint survey application where public and private landowners can provide data. Cal Fire Wildfire Resilience Staff Chief, Stewart McMorrow, says that allows it to be shared across multiple organizations…

The objective of the survey is to identify suitable conifer cone crops that can produce viable seeds. Among the species Cal Fire is especially focused on this year is Ponderosa pines, which are abundant in Nevada County. McMorrow says it’s a selection and collection process that a lot of people don’t know about, even though it’s been going on for well over 50 years…

McMorrow says harvests usually begin in August. It’s estimated that the State Seed Bank, based at UC Davis, would need to collect over 76-thousand bushels for the entire state, to meet today’s needs. The Seed Bank manager has distributed a memorandum containing a full description of how you can help support reforestation efforts in your region, as well as additional resources and detailed instructions on the survey. Also, the criteria for rating cone crops.