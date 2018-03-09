Wildflower Walks Begin This Weekend Bridgeport

Spring is less than two weeks away and that also means the start of guided wildflower walks at South Yuba River State Park this weekend, weather permitting. One of the volunteer docents guiding the walks is Karen Loro. She says this winter has been more favorable for the flowers. She says there were a lot of barren areas a year ago, when the rains from last year’s heavy winter washed a lot of the seeds downhill…

Loro says a lot of back story information about things people see is provided during the walks…

Loro says people gather in the north parking lot of the park Saturday and Sunday mornings at 11. And even if the hikes are rained out, they’re still scheduled for every weekend through Mother’s Day. They’re considered to be an easy two-mile round trip and usually last around an hour and a half. A three-dollar donation is requested. Parking in the main lot is five-dollars. But Loro says free parking can be found close to the park.