< Back to All News

Wildflower Walks Begin This Weekend Bridgeport

Posted: Mar. 9, 2018 12:30 AM PST

Spring is less than two weeks away and that also means the start of guided wildflower walks at South Yuba River State Park this weekend, weather permitting. One of the volunteer docents guiding the walks is Karen Loro. She says this winter has been more favorable for the flowers. She says there were a lot of barren areas a year ago, when the rains from last year’s heavy winter washed a lot of the seeds downhill…

click to listen to Karen Loro

Loro says a lot of back story information about things people see is provided during the walks…

click to listen to Karen Loro

Loro says people gather in the north parking lot of the park Saturday and Sunday mornings at 11. And even if the hikes are rained out, they’re still scheduled for every weekend through Mother’s Day. They’re considered to be an easy two-mile round trip and usually last around an hour and a half. A three-dollar donation is requested. Parking in the main lot is five-dollars. But Loro says free parking can be found close to the park.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha