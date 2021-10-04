Wildlife More Active Near Roadways In The Fall

Fall is also the time of the year where wildlife is on the move more, including across roads and highways. Grass Valley CHP Officer Jason Bice says they often see a spike in collisions, especially deer, and sometimes bears and mountain lions as well. He say it’s either for migration, mating, or foraging. And the drought is another factor….

click to listen to Officer Bice

And after yet another serious wildfire season, with about two-million acres of forest land burned, many animals have been displaced and are looking for new habitat. And often with their young in tow. Bice says motorists should reduce their speed on rural stretches, especially near streams and rivers, and around curves. And wildlife tends to be most active during the late evening and early morning hours…

click to listen to Officer Bice

And if you have a chance, honk your horn, and look for movement or reflecting eyes. Animals are also attracted to trash and food odors along the sides of roads and highways from motorists littering.