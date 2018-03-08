Wildlife Rescue Group Seeks Volunteers

If you like birds or just want to help save local wildlife, Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is an organization you might want to consider volunteering for. The organization works with injured birds of prey, songbirds, bats, and other species to nurse them back to health and then release them back into the wild. Kim Franza with W-W-R says the organization started in 1992 when Mike Furtado was in the car with his daughter, and saw an owl on the side of the road they thought was dead…

Listen to Kim Franza 1

They were able to save the animal, and the organization was born. Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is having a wildlife seminar and volunteer recruitment meeting Saturday. Franza says there’s no experience necessary…

Listen to Kim Franza 2

There will also be a couple of guest speakers who will share their wildlife expertise. The meeting is from 10am to 3pm at the United Methodist Church–236 South Church Street in Grass Valley. There is a registration fee.

–gf