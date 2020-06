Crews have been working through the night mopping up after a brush fire near Lake Wildwood. The two-acre blaze started before 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon near the north gate of the community. Air resources and ground crews battled gusty winds and rugged terrain, but were able to get a line around the fire in a little more than an hour. No evacuation orders were issued.

–gf

Photo credit: PG&E/YubaNet