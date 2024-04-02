Will CPUC Flat Rate Plan Lower PGE Bills?

PG and E bills might come down, under a proposal from the California Public Utilities Commission that it’s holding a hearing about in May. Instead of calculating bills based mostly on how much power people use, a portion would be a fixed charge. PG and E declined to comment, but referred inquiries to the Predictable Power Coalition, which includes the big three utilities, also including Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric. Coalition spokesperson Cynthia Martinez indicated a fixed rate was vital. The proposal would add a flat fee of 24-dollars for most customers, to help companies cover basic costs. The fee would be only six to 12 dollars for Tiers One and Two…

The Public Utilities Commission says a flat fee would allow utility companies to reduce electricity charges by about five-to-seven cents per kilowatt hour…

Meanwhile, some of the state’s most well-known consumer advocates, including the Utility Reform Network, say the proposal will make bills more affordable. California is one of the only states that doesn’t have a fixed charge for its largest utilities and the Legislature ordered the CPUC to implement one by July. If approved, it wouldn’t go into effect until late 2025 or early 2026.