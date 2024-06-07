< Back to All News

Will Home Rennovations Raise Property Tax?

Posted: Jun. 7, 2024 12:52 AM PDT

It’s also home rennovation season for a lot of property owners. But before you get started, Nevada County’s Assessor wants to make sure you know what impacts there might be on your tax bill. Rolf Kleinhans says he periodically receives copies of building permits. To a lesser extent, the Assessor may be notified by another government entity, an appraiser from the office who is out in the field, a neighbor, or directly by the property owner. And Kleinhans says when he has that kind of knowledge, whether it’s permitted or not, he has a legal duty to appraise it…

Kleinhans says assessments also won’t increase when replacing flooring or windows…

Some other examples of assessable new construction include room additions, patio covers, pools, spas, and decks. Also, adding square footage and new items to existing structures. That would include bathrooms, fireplaces, or central heating and air conditioning. In the following year, the additional assessment is combined with the existing assessment and becomes part of the annual tax bill due in December and April. For more information, contact the Nevada County Assessor Office.

