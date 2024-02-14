Will You Be Mine? Or Will There Be a Gold Mine?

Today is the day of love and many people profess their love to one another, and candy and cards have the phrase, “Will You be Mine?”. But beginning Thursday the Nevada County Board of Supervisors are answering a different question, “Will there be a gold mine?” County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the long-awaited meeting begins Thursday morning.

Following presentations from Rise Gold, the county, and public comment the Board will begin deliberations before making a decision. As with the Planning Commision hearings and the mining vested rights hearings, the County is preparing for a lot of public participation.

A reminder that each public comment speaker is limited to 3 minutes of time and there will be a numbering system to establish an order. Speakers will be lining up in groups of 10. The county is asking people to carpool as much as possible to lessen the parking burden. And if you are not going to attend but want to submit a written comment, the deadline is actually today if you want the Supervisors to read your comment before making a decision.

All information and related documents is posted at nevadacountyca.gov.