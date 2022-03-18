< Back to All News

Wilson To Run Uncontested For DA

Posted: Mar. 18, 2022 12:43 AM PDT

Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson is looking forward to his first fully-elected term. He’s running unopposed in June, after potential challenger, and Colusa County D-A, Matt Beauchamp, was dropped from the ballot. Beauchamp was not a registered voter in Nevada County when he declared his candidacy. Wilson was appointed by the Board of Supervisors, in June of last year, to fill out the remainder of Cliff Newell’s term. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, he notes that the crime rate has dropped…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

During his interview with the Board, Wilson also vowed to make appearances in the courtroom. Newell had been criticized for not doing trying cases…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

Wilson is currently trying the Michael Pocock murder case. He has been a prosecutor for over ten years. That included as a deputy D-A for Nevada County for six years before he left for El Dorado County in 2018. He then applied for the top job here last year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha