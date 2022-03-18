Wilson To Run Uncontested For DA

Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson is looking forward to his first fully-elected term. He’s running unopposed in June, after potential challenger, and Colusa County D-A, Matt Beauchamp, was dropped from the ballot. Beauchamp was not a registered voter in Nevada County when he declared his candidacy. Wilson was appointed by the Board of Supervisors, in June of last year, to fill out the remainder of Cliff Newell’s term. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, he notes that the crime rate has dropped…

During his interview with the Board, Wilson also vowed to make appearances in the courtroom. Newell had been criticized for not doing trying cases…

Wilson is currently trying the Michael Pocock murder case. He has been a prosecutor for over ten years. That included as a deputy D-A for Nevada County for six years before he left for El Dorado County in 2018. He then applied for the top job here last year.