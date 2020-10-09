< Back to All News

Windows On History This Month In Nevada City

Posted: Oct. 8, 2020 6:36 PM PDT

This month it’s the 15th annual Windows on History in Nevada City. Throughout October, you’ll find 35 mural-size historical photographs, with accompanying stories, in shop windows at the approximate location where they were originally taken. Project coordinator and local merchant, Eileen Jorgensen, says there’s also a special feature this year, to mark the 100th anniversary of all women in the United States getting the right to vote. The display has been installed at 225 Broad Street at the Odd Fellows Oustomah Lodge #16, which has been in continuous use since 1873….

click to listen to Eileen Jorgensen

These powerful photographic streetscapes contrast the past with the present and invite visitors and locals to take self-guided walking tours and experience first-hand why Nevada City was known as the Queen City of the Motherlode…

click to listen to Eileen Jorgensen

The photos also show the contribution of the Chinese in the mid 1800’s. They feature several families and individuals’ contributions to the gold rush mining history.

