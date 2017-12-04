< Back to All News

Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands

Posted: Dec. 4, 2017 5:33 PM PST

Thanks to today’s gusty winds, thousands of PG and E customers have beenwithout electricity for various times in Nevada County…

Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says power is not expected to be restored for about 2,000 customers in the Allegheny/Columbia Hills area until around 9 tonight, with that outage caused by a tree falling on a power line, breaking a pole…

Also, around 200 customers in the Grass Valley area aren’t expected to have their lights back on until around 6 this evening. Merlo also reminds people to not try to move or touch a power line that’s in the way.

