< Back to All News

Windy Conditions Prompt Rescue at Donner Lake

Posted: Aug. 6, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It wasn’t the heat or the smoke that caused a problem on Donner Lake this weekend, it was the wind. Truckee Police were dispatched Saturday afternoon where two people were stranded on a rock and yelling for help. The two men apparently swam to a rock about 100 yards off shore, and one of them suffered a leg injury, so they couldn’t swim back. Waves were also one to three feet high. With the assistance of the Truckee Fire Department, the victims, ages 26 and 35 and both from San Jose, were picked up by boat and taken back to shore,. The one with the leg injury declined medical attention. In a news release, Truckee Police say they would like to remind the public that the current windy conditions present dangerous conditions on the water and the public should exercise caution.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha