Windy Conditions Prompt Rescue at Donner Lake

It wasn’t the heat or the smoke that caused a problem on Donner Lake this weekend, it was the wind. Truckee Police were dispatched Saturday afternoon where two people were stranded on a rock and yelling for help. The two men apparently swam to a rock about 100 yards off shore, and one of them suffered a leg injury, so they couldn’t swim back. Waves were also one to three feet high. With the assistance of the Truckee Fire Department, the victims, ages 26 and 35 and both from San Jose, were picked up by boat and taken back to shore,. The one with the leg injury declined medical attention. In a news release, Truckee Police say they would like to remind the public that the current windy conditions present dangerous conditions on the water and the public should exercise caution.

–gf