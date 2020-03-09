Wine and Food Fun in Grass Valley

Hundreds of participants wandered the streets of Grass Valley popping in and out of business that were hosting wineries and food purveyors from around the area. Locals as well as visitors enjoyed the opportunity to visit shops and taste treats paired with different beverages.

Along with visiting new shops, particpants also tried new beverages.

Business owners were also pleased with the addtional crowds.

Many of the people that were out and about were enjoying the entire experience.

The annual Foothill Celeberation is put on each year by the Grass Valley Downtown Association.