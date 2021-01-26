< Back to All News

Winter Blasts Open Shelter For First Time

Jan. 25, 2021

After an unusually dry and mild season, the first serious winter blast is hitting the North State this week. And that also means the first time Sierra Roots’ Winter Shelter has been open. And because of the significantly cold, wet, and snowy conditions forecast, the shelter, at the Veteran’s Hall in Nevada City, is open for four nights, or at least through Wednesday night. But Nevada County Housing Director Mike Dent says coronavirus restrictions mean no more than 15 people can spend the night, compared to the normal 30 to 35. So it’s anticipated that people will have to be turned away…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Sierra Roots is also coordinating with other providers and County staff to provide other possible options and service locations…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Guests will be medically screened and will agree to follow Sierra Roots’ rules related to limiting the potential of spreading COVID-19 germs, including wearing a mask at all times. Sierra Roots staff will be screening for only the most vulnerable homeless residents, in an effort to help those in greatest need.The Shelter opens at 4:30pm and closes the following morning at 7:30.

