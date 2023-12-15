Winter Craft Fair At Miners Foundry Sunday

If you still haven’t finished your Christmas shopping, you’ll find some interesting ideas at the 12th Annual Nevada City Winter Craft Fair on Sunday at Miners Foundry. It’ll be complementing what’s being offered at the final Victorian Christmas nearby. Event Producer Naomi Cabral says the Craft Fair consists of unique items from 75 of the top Etsy artisans that also come from sustainable practices…

click to listen to Naomi Cabral

And Cabral says they’re also seeing a lot more clothing and fashionable creations…

click to listen to Naomi Cabral

You can also visit with the artists and hear about their inspiration. The Miners Foundry bar will also be open, including with mulled wine. Admission is seven dollars for the Winter Craft Fair at Miners Foundry, on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.