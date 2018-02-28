Winter Driving Tips For Lower Foothill Drivers

Motorists are bracing themselves for what may be the biggest storm of the season. Cal Trans spokesperson Liza Whitmore says drivers who live in areas where it doesn’t snow very often, like the lower foothills, are often less prepared for the type of skills that are needed. But she says you always start with slowing down…

Whitmore also says even if you’re not forced to pull over for some of the “chains required” signs that appear on county roads and the smaller highways, you should obey them…

And, as usual, you should also make sure you carry warm blankets…extra clothing, food, and water…towels, a shovel, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a small bag of sand, and fully charged cell phone, along with a charger, among other items.