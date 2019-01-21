< Back to All News

Winter Farmer’s Market a Success in NC

Jan. 21, 2019

Most people are familiar with local Farmers Markets taking place in the late spring and summer. However, this year Nevada City and Grass Valley both extended their intown markets through the fall. And now, the Nevada City Farmer’s Market has continued into the winter. The market was set up in the Three Forks Brewery parking lot Saturday morning. Jeff Wells with Sun Rock Farms says they share a booth with First Rain Farms during the winter.

Rob Thomas with Legacy Ranch in Penn Valley and Grass Valley says the winter market has been going well.

Will Holland with Fog Dog Farms had sold out well before the market closed.

Vendors says, even with the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in town, the majority of the shoppers are locals.

