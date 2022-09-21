Winter Outlook So Far Looks Drier Than Normal

There’s not much optimism, so far, for a drought-busting stormy winter in the North State. Department of Water Resources Climatologist, Mike Anderson, says a La Nina pattern is expected to set up for the third straight year. That’s only happened twice before since 1950…

Anderson says this La Nina does appear to be weaker than the past two years. But climate change impacts will continue to be felt…

Nevada County got off to a great start last season. As of late December, the Grass Valley area had already been drenched with over 24 inches, 11 inches above the historic average for that point of the year. But then the combined precipitation total for January and February was the lowest on record. And then April was two-inches above-normal. Overall, the season’s total ended up being several inches below average.