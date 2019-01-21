< Back to All News

Winter Precipitation Now Above Normal Nevada Co

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 2:23 PM PST

The recent week of storm systems has brought precipitation above normal for this time of year in Nevada County. The official reading from the National Weather Service shows 25-point-1 inches, about an inch above the 30-year average. That’s also three inches more than a year ago. Meteorologist Cory Mueller says there haven’t been a lot of “average” winters in recent years, but storms have not been overly warm or cold…

Meanwhile, Mueller says the outlook is dry for the rest of the month, although it’s still hard to be accurate beyond five days, despite ongoing efforts to improve longer-range forecasting…

The Northern Sierra snowpack has improved even more. It was 62-percent of average at the beginning of the month. But the latest reading, from Friday, before Sunday’s system, was 113-percent.

