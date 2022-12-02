Winter Reading Challenge Is Underway

With colder days ahead, it’s time to cozy up to a good book while also participating in the Nevada County Library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. Just stop by your local branch to pick up a bingo card for youth and teen readers to redeem prizes from December 15th to January 15th. And Youth Services Librarian Emily Phillips says this year they’re also featuring the award-winning picture book “May Your Life Be Deliciosa”…

Phillips says the library has also turned the book into an interactive storywalk in downtown Grass Valley, which starts on Friday and goes through the 27th. Pick up a map and begin with the first page at the Grass Valley library on Mill Street. Then, continue along to different local businesses, where you’ll find a page from the book at each one, ending at the El Barrio Mexican Market, where you can also treat yourself to a tamale. Phillips says she expects young people to find holiday-themed books especially appealing for the Challenge…

Adult readers can also join the fun with the reading platform Beanstack. Beanstack rewards Challenge patrons with digital raffle tickets for great local prizes.