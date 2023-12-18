Winter Reading Challenge Underway

As the chill and dampness of winter settles in, the Nevada County Library’s annual Reading Challenge began on Saturday and continues through January 20th. Assistant Children’s Librarian, Teri Alton, says every branch offers a delightful paper bingo log…

click to listen to Terri Alton

Adult participation is solely through the library’s user-friendly online platform “my nevada county dot-beanstack-dot-com”. That allows them to log their reading progress, fill out book reviews, and win badges for completing Winter Reading activities…

click to listen to Teri Alton

To sign up for the Challenge, download the Beanstalk tracker app, visit the website, or kids and teens can also pick up a paper bingo card at any local library.