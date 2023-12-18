< Back to All News

Winter Reading Challenge Underway

Posted: Dec. 18, 2023 12:25 AM PST

As the chill and dampness of winter settles in, the Nevada County Library’s annual Reading Challenge began on Saturday and continues through January 20th. Assistant Children’s Librarian, Teri Alton, says every branch offers a delightful paper bingo log…

Adult participation is solely through the library’s user-friendly online platform “my nevada county dot-beanstack-dot-com”. That allows them to log their reading progress, fill out book reviews, and win badges for completing Winter Reading activities…

To sign up for the Challenge, download the Beanstalk tracker app, visit the website, or kids and teens can also pick up a paper bingo card at any local library.

