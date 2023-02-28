< Back to All News

Winter Shelter Staying Open An Extra Night

Posted: Feb. 27, 2023 4:56 PM PST

As the snow is finally predicted to end Wednesday morning, the clearing will also bring even colder nights. And that’s part of the reason why Nevada County and Sierra Roots are keeping the Extreme Weather Shelter open one more night than originally scheduled, or through Thursday night. And Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent says that’ll make eleven straight nights, or since Monday, February 20th, at the Nevada City Veterans Hall…

Dent says special winter weather accomodations have now been available for over 40 nights. And the snow has also boosted attendance…

But Dent says the snow has been keeping the shelter at or near the 30-bed capacity. It accepts guests until eight each evening. And, pending weather conditions, it will close Friday morning at 7:30. Dent says it’s also been a significant strain on staffing, with county employees also lending a hand for a couple of hours.

