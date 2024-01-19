< Back to All News

Winter Storm And Flood Watches This Weekend

Posted: Jan. 19, 2024 12:14 PM PST

A winter storm watch has now been issued by the National Weather Service for Nevada County. It starts Friday night at 10 and is expected to stay in effect until 1am on Tuesday. Wet, heavy snow is predicted above six-thousand feet, with winds gusting as high as 45 miles an hour. That’ll likely mean falling tree branches and sometimes entire trees in some areas. There’s also a flood watch in effect, starting Sunday afternoon at 4 and running until 4am Tuesday. The heaviest rain is predicted Sunday night and early Monday morning, which could cause significant rising of small streams and drainage issues.

