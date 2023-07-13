Winter Storm Recovery Assistance Ctrs Open

Assistance centers open today (Thurs.) in Nevada County to connect residents and businesses with winter storm recovery resources. The county was recently added to the Presidential FEMA individual assistance declaration. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says they’re also partnering with the California Office of Emergency Services to host the centers, which will be open from 9am to 7pm through Saturday, July 22nd…

FEMA individual assistance makes residents eligible for such things as financial and unemployment help, counseling, legal services, and case management. Businesses that suffered physical damage to their buildings or economic impacts can apply for low-interest federal loans through the Small Business Administration…

Each Assistance Center will have staff from up to 20 local, state, and federal agencies.