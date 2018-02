So how much snow are we going to get and when? KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday tells us a winter storm warning has been issued starting at 4 o’clock this afternoon, until 10 o’clock Saturday night…

As for how much snow we’ll get depends a little on the storm, and a little on where you are…

That means have some food and supplies in the house, so you don’t have to go out in the storm.

