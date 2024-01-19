< Back to All News

With A Lot Of Rain This Weekend Free Sand Available

Posted: Jan. 19, 2024 12:03 AM PST

With one of the heavier rain systems of the season expected this weekend, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is reminding residents of their no-cost sand stations. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says they’re available 24 hours a day each year, starting November first, and stay open as late as April 30th…

And Wolfe also reminds residents that the sand is only available on a first-come-first-served basis, while supplies last. And you need to bring a shovel as well as your own sandbags. And you should only take what’s needed…

Wolfe says the county had to stop offering free sandbags, to ensure the financial sustainability of the program. They can be purchased at various businesses. That includes B and C Hardware, A to Z Supply, and Hills Flat Lumber. They are no longer available online.

