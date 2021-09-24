With Healthier NID Finances Employees Get Raises

Good economic news for the Nevada Irrigation District, as well as many of its employees. The District’s Finance Manager told the Board of Directors, at its meeting on Wednesday, that a three-point-seven million dollar decrease in operating expenses in the last year will help NID build more reserves. Board President, Chris Bierwagen, says the savings is, in part, driven from decreases in administration and general expenses and salaries…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

Long-term debt also decreased by three-million dollars. Meanwhile, Bierwagen says the Board has approved a two-and-a-half year contract for union employees, which excludes upper management, that takes steps toward wage equity…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

A recent salary study indicated that NID employees fell below the median of what employees are paid at 18 similar local government and special district agencies. The Board has agreed to provide a one-time salary adjustment in 2022 to bring all job classifications to within five-percent of the market. The contract will also provide a six-percent cost of living increase.