With Winter Officially Here Turn Off Sprinkler Timer

Posted: Dec. 23, 2019 12:51 AM PST

Now that winter is officially here, local water providers are reminding customers to turn off their sprinkler timers and allow Mother Nature to do the work. The water operations manager for the Nevada Irrigation District, Chip Close, says notices are sent with bills…

click to listen to Chip Close

And if the weather happens to stay dry for a few weeks, there are ways to see if your yard needs supplemental water without turning on the sprinkler. That includes using a moisture meter, which you can push into the soil six to eight inches deep and check the reading. And make sure to check a few different spots, and your potted plants as well. Close says NID customers are mostly water-wise this time of year and appreciate the lower bills…

click to listen to Chip Close

And if you can’t afford a moisture meter, use the screwdriver test. If you can push it more than three inches below the surface, you don’t need to water. Other conservation tips are available on NID water-dot-com.

