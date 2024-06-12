< Back to All News

Wolf Creek Focus Of Microbial Study

Posted: Jun. 12, 2024 12:52 AM PDT

It’s not necessarily alarming. But what’s termed a “microbial study” of Wolf Creek is starting around the middle of the month. The Nevada County Environmental Health Department is notifying the public about it but is not otherwise involved. Director Amy Irani says the study is actually part of the state’s “Surface Water Ambient Monitoring Program”, also known as SWAMP. She says the program monitors tributaries with indicator bacteria samplings. In 2018, the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board considered Wolf Creek an “impacted body of water”, with the potential for high nitrate and nitrite levels, because of areas that might be close to septic systems…

Irani says the study will focus on sampling E. coli, an indicator of fecal pollution and potential pathogens. Data will be gathered to better understand the presence or absence of pollution and potential sources….

Irani says the study will take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.

