Wolf Creek Trail Nears Completion

The long awaited completion of the Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley is in sight after years of discussion and almost a year of construction. City Asssitant Engineer Bjorn Jones, says only a few items need to be finished on the Wolf Creek Trail Project, which provides almost 1.2 miles of access to a multiuse trail along the creek between the North Star Museum and Wolf Creek Lodge.

Jones says though the trail is open now, the city will hold an offical grand opening in early October.

During his report Jones also requested a $50,000 change order to pay for the paving of the sinkhole which was not part of the original bid.

Visitors can access the trail from either the North Star Mining Musem, the Grass Valley water teatment plant, or the Wolf Creek Lodge end.