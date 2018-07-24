Council to Authorize Bid for Wolf Creek Trail

It’s a step closer to reality for a proposed Wolf Creek Trail. The Grass Valley City Council is expected to authorize the advertisements for bids to build that trail at their meeting this evening. City Manager Tim Kiser says the idea originally came about a couple of years ago when some homeless camps were being cleaned out…

The area around the sinkhole that opened up off of Freeman Lane early last year would also be incorporated into that trail. Kiser says if all goes well, a trail could be walkable before the end of the year…

It would start at the mine museum at Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road, and meander along the creek, past the sinkhole site, and back up to Freeman Lane.

–gf