< Back to All News

Council to Authorize Bid for Wolf Creek Trail

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It’s a step closer to reality for a proposed Wolf Creek Trail. The Grass Valley City Council is expected to authorize the advertisements for bids to build that trail at their meeting this evening. City Manager Tim Kiser says the idea originally came about a couple of years ago when some homeless camps were being cleaned out…

Listen to Tim Kiser 1

The area around the sinkhole that opened up off of Freeman Lane early last year would also be incorporated into that trail. Kiser says if all goes well, a trail could be walkable before the end of the year…

Listen to Tim Kiser 2

It would start at the mine museum at Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road, and meander along the creek, past the sinkhole site, and back up to Freeman Lane.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha