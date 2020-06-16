< Back to All News

Wolf Mountain Structure Fire Contained Quickly

Posted: Jun. 16, 2020 2:40 PM PDT

A structure fire on Wolf Mountain south of Grass Valley was contained quickly Tuesday morning. Grass Valley Battalion Chief Gary Dunne said units responded to a call on Wolf Mountain Road around 11:15 AM.

Listen to Gary Dunne

Dunne says the fire destroyed much of the contents in the garage, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could spread.
Firefighters were able to protect two living areas, one above the garage and one adjacent to the garage. Though the blaze was conained in about twenty minutes it took a couple ofhours to complete activities.

Listen to Gary Dunne

No residents were home at the time of the fire.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha