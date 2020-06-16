Wolf Mountain Structure Fire Contained Quickly

A structure fire on Wolf Mountain south of Grass Valley was contained quickly Tuesday morning. Grass Valley Battalion Chief Gary Dunne said units responded to a call on Wolf Mountain Road around 11:15 AM.

Dunne says the fire destroyed much of the contents in the garage, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could spread.

Firefighters were able to protect two living areas, one above the garage and one adjacent to the garage. Though the blaze was conained in about twenty minutes it took a couple ofhours to complete activities.

No residents were home at the time of the fire.