Woman Faces Vehicular Manslaughter Trial

A Rough and Ready woman is now facing trial for the hit and run death of a Waste Management worker. After a one-day preliminary hearing, the judge ruled, in a Nevada County courtroom, that there’s enough evidence in the case against Amy Hannan, 47 at the time of her arrest, in August of last year. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Hannan faces a potential maximum sentence of eight to ten years in prison, if convicted…

The accident occurred on McCourtney Road, near the Fairgrounds, in August of last year…

Walsh says Hannan was under the influence of prescribed medication, as well as marijuana and methamphetamine. But he says there was no evidence she killed 59-year-old Michael Jodoin deliberately and had no prior DUI convictions.