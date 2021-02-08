< Back to All News

Woman Identified in Alta Sierra Shooting

Posted: Feb. 8, 2021 6:01 AM PST

The woman killed in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Alta Sierra has been identified and her name released following notification of next of kin. According to a post from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, 33 year old Ariella Sage Eloise Crawford was shot by Nevada County Sheriff deputies during a confrontation near the intersection of Alta Sierra Drive and Names Dr. shortly after 1:00 PM Thursday. The DA also confirmed the two children present were in fact Crawford’s. The children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services following the shooting.
Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon identified the two officers involved in Thursday’s incident via a video update.

Listen to Shannan Moon

Moon also says the Sheriff’s Office will be completely transparent during the investigation, which is being handled by the District Attorney’s Office.

Listen to Shannan Moon

The Sheriff also thanked the Alta Sierra community for their patience and cooperation during and immediately following the incident.

