Woman Rescued From Wolf Creek In Her UTV

Posted: Feb. 15, 2021 10:25 AM PST

A woman was rescued from Wolf Creek over the past weekend, after her Utility Terrain Vehicle was swept away in the currents. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says says it was near Lake of the Pines. Cal Fire personnel, along with the Placer County Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Nevada County firefighters, saw the woman’s vehicle had been pulled in, while she was trying to cross to the other side. She was still inside the UTV…

The woman’s name has not been released…

Utility Terrain Vehicles are described as being large and powerful and used more for work than recreation. They’re able to seat passengers side by side and have lots of storage space. Eldridge didn’t know if it was salvaged.

