Woman Robbed Of Cash By Armed Men

The suspects remain at large after a woman became a crime victim at her home north of Nevada City Monday morning…

click to listen to Lt Scales

County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says an undisclosed amount of cash was taken…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says the suspects then fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. There was also no description of the vehicle. Scales says descriptions of the suspects are not being released at this time. The home is not far from Shoshone Trail, near Rush Creek Way and Garesio Ranch Lane.