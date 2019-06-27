< Back to All News

Woman Robbed Of Cash By Armed Men

Posted: Jun. 26, 2019 5:37 PM PDT

The suspects remain at large after a woman became a crime victim at her home north of Nevada City Monday morning…

click to listen to Lt Scales

County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says an undisclosed amount of cash was taken…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says the suspects then fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. There was also no description of the vehicle. Scales says descriptions of the suspects are not being released at this time. The home is not far from Shoshone Trail, near Rush Creek Way and Garesio Ranch Lane.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha