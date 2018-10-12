< Back to All News

Woman Seriously Injured In Alta Street Crash

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 12:11 PM PDT

A major injury accident closed part of a Grass Valley street near Mautino Park Friday morning. Highway Patrol Officer Greg Tassone says a utility truck driver was slowing to make a right turn onto a driveway, at around 10 o’clock. He says a female driver of a car was coming from behind at a high rate of speed…

Tassone says the driver of the car overturned onto the front part of a pickup that was coming the other way…

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the utility truck were not injured. Tassone says there was no indication of drug or alcohol use by the driver of the car. He says the crash appeared to be due to speed and inattention. The name of the female driver is not available at this time, nor where she’s from. Tassone says she appears to be under 30 years old.

