Woman Sexually Assaulted Over Multiple Days

Posted: Dec. 16, 2019 12:46 PM PST

A Riverside County man has been arrested on rape and false imprisonment, among other charges, regarding a woman he knew in North San Juan. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Andrew Trygg says the suspect was in the process of taking the woman to Sacramento late Saturday morning. Around that time, a friend had received messages from the victim from a location on Shady Creek Drive…

Trygg says a gun was also used during the crime and the woman had been held for multiple days. Authorities tracked down the suspect and victim at a Chevron gas station and took 19-year-old Joshua Gaspar into custody. He declines to state their relationship at this time, but..

Meanwhile, Trygg also says several other suspects are still being sought.

