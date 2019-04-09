< Back to All News

Woman Sought For Stabbing Man In Smartsville

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 5:24 PM PDT

A stabbing incident at a Smartsville home. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bob Jakobs says it happened Monday morning on Shepard Road, which is just inside the county line…

The caller has been identified as 47-year-old James Oaks, with the suspect identified as 27-year-old Ethel Thomas. Jakobs says Oaks had one stab wound and he is last reported to be in stable condition at Rideout Hospital. The residency of the home has not been established…

Jakobs says Oaks and Thomas do know each other, but he had no information on what kind of relationship they had. Thomas is described as a white female adult, five-feet-eight, weighing 135 pounds, with hazel eyes.

