Woman With Knife Detained After Tased

Another encounter by law enforcement with a woman refusing to put down a knife, this time in Grass Valley. But this time, there was no violent resolution. And it happened just one day after a woman was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Alta Sierra, on February fourth.There was no arrest until Monday. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says they were responding to a report that 30-year-old Kristin Desena, of Nevada City, was at an apartment on Sutton Way and feeling suicidal…

In a video of the Alta Sierra encounter, a deputy was unable to hit 33-year-old Ariella Crawford with a taser…

Kimbrough also says Grass Valley Police have had numerous encounters with Desena over the last few months, where she was violent or aggressive. That included spitting on medical personnel and officers, knowing she’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She had been referred for mental treatment each time, until now. This time, after being released, Kimbrough says she was booked into jail, while saying it’s hoped that she gets the help she needs.