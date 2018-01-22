Women March in Nevada City

One year after over a million women marched around the country to have their voices heard, they did it again, including a rally and march in Nevada City. About 200 women and men marched down Broad Street, chanting “when women’s rights are under attack, we stand up, we fight back.” The group gathered at Robinson Plaza before walking up Commercial and down Broad Street. The event concluded with music and a gathering on the Broad Street overpass. The march coincided with the anniverasry of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

–gf Photo courtesy YubaNet